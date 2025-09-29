Centurion community pays tribute to beloved teacher

The Centurion community is mourning the loss of beloved teacher Stephanie van Jaarsveld, whose life of perseverance, love and faith left a lasting mark on generations of learners and colleagues.

Hoërskool Eldoraigne posted a tribute on their Facebook Page:

“With deep sorrow, we learned of the passing of Stephanie van Jaarsveld, a teacher and dedicated Netball Director.

“We find comfort in the words of Paul: ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ – 2 Timothy 4:7

“She ran the race of life with grace and discipline, always keeping her eyes focused on what is right and honourable.”

More tributes poured in on Monday for Stephanie from far and wide, including this message from D4 Schools Netball 2025:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved D4 Netball Trials Coordinator, Stephanie van Jaarsveld.

“Stephanie served our netball community with passion, dedication, and an unwavering love for the game. Her warm spirit and tireless efforts touched the lives of so many players, coaches, and families.

“She will be deeply missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire us both on and off the court.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and everyone whose lives she impacted. Rest in peace, Stephanie.”

