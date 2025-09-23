Pretoria residents warned of cold, stormy conditions

Pretoria residents should brace for a sharp change in the weather this week, with thunderstorms and a cold snap expected to sweep across the city from Thursday.

Temperatures are forecast to dip below 20°C, while some storms may bring hail, heavy rain, damaging winds and intense lightning.

VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said tomorrow, several systems will combine to bring scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms to the east, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Warnings have been issued for the far south-eastern parts of Gauteng for severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy rain, damaging winds, and excessive lightning.

However, for central and northern Gauteng — including Pretoria — only isolated showers are expected.

“Conditions in Pretoria will still be fairly mild tomorrow, but by Thursday, residents can expect a much colder day with temperatures below 20°C, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the province. “Some of these storms may be severe, bringing heavy rainfall, hail, damaging winds, and intense lightning.”

Du Plessis said Friday and Saturday look mostly dry and partly cloudy, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

“By Sunday, there is another chance of a few thunderstorms over Pretoria, though they are not expected to be too intense.”

