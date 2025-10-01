Pretoria police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting partner

A Pretoria police officer has landed in hot water after allegedly assaulting his partner during a domestic dispute at their home, before attempting to escape from custody following his arrest.

According to Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the 38-year-old police officer was arrested for allegedly assaulting his partner last month.

“According to reports, the police officer arrived home from work and had an argument with his partner concerning food. The police officer allegedly assaulted his partner with open hands, prompting her to call the police for assistance.”

Shuping said the police officer was arrested but allegedly attempted to escape from custody.

“The police gave chase, and during the pursuit, he was injured and subsequently hospitalised at George Mkhari Hospital.”

The officer appeared in the Garankuwa Magistrates Court in absentia on a charge of common assault.

The case was postponed to Thursday, 2 October 2025, for a formal bail application.

