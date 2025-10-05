Organisation inspires hope and healing

A Soshanguve youth organisation is bringing hope, care and opportunities to children and families who have known only hardship.

Since its establishment in 2021, Thusanang Organisation has touched many lives through its five key programmes, which offer everything from school uniforms to career guidance, from talent recognition to mental health support.

The organisation was founded by Koketso Moalamedi, a passionate community builder who saw the struggles of children around her.

Many of the learners she encountered were from child-headed households, abandoned by their parents, or trapped in abusive environments.

Some had to care for siblings while their mothers spent nights at taverns. Others, scarred by trauma, displayed aggression toward the world.

“I wanted to give them love and become their safe space. These children were not enjoying their childhood. “They were burdened with responsibilities and pain, and I knew something had to be done,” explained Moalamedi.

The name Thusanang, meaning ‘help each other’, was suggested by a young woman named Ntsako Ngomane, whom Moalamedi met on social media.

Inspired by Moalamedi’s spirit of giving, Ngomane believed she was destined to lead a movement of compassion.

With the slogan ‘Mmogo re dira phapano’ – Together we make a difference – Thusanang was born.

“Thusanang is my child, my whole life and my refuge. It means everything to me.”

The organisation’s back-to-school initiative ensures that children have covered books, proper uniforms and the confidence to walk into classrooms without fear or shame.

She said that seeing a child smile, being confident, and seeing them proudly wear their uniform is the most rewarding part of her work.

Associates working in schools and communities help identify learners in need, ensuring the support reaches the right children.

The education drive has been a lifeline for many young people in Soshanguve. It includes mentoring, bursary applications, Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements, as well as tertiary admissions.

Several learners supported by Thusanang are now studying at universities with the bursaries the organisation helped them apply for.

“Hosting career expos gives learners a chance to know what they want to study, to identify their strengths and weaknesses. That kind of clarity changes lives,” shared Moalamedi.

Beyond academics, Thusanang recognises and nurtures local talent through its Inspirational Awards.

These events celebrate individuals who make a difference in the community, while providing young people with a platform to showcase their abilities.

The organisation also addresses one of the most pressing issues in society: mental health. Through its support group, Thusanang offers a safe space for people to speak openly about their struggles with depression, stress and suicidal thoughts.

“I realised there are so many people breaking down, and the number of suicides is huge. This work is about saving lives as much as it is about empowering futures,” noted Moalamedi.

Despite its impact, the organisation faces ongoing challenges. With no formal sponsorship, it relies solely on donations and volunteers.

Events are advertised months in advance to secure resources.

“Helping people is my passion. I see Thusanang as a child I gave birth to after years of procrastination. A loving mother cannot abandon her child, no matter how hard it gets,” she said.

The community’s response has been overwhelmingly positive.

She envisions building a youth centre in Soshanguve and expanding the organisation’s reach to other provinces. She hopes to add more programmes to further empower children and families.

Her journey has also transformed her personally. “Thusanang taught me patience, humility and care. You never know what another person is going through,” she reflected. “Community work is not a walk in the park. If you do it for personal benefit, you won’t last.”

Also read: Clean-up efforts to restore Wolwespruit wetland

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.