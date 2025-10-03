Clean-up efforts to restore Wolwespruit wetland

Residents and businesses in the east of Pretoria are rallying together to roll up their sleeves and join the efforts to restore the Wolwespruit wetland.

The call comes as squatters were evicted last month from the wetland on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu Drive and Delmas Road in the east of Pretoria, which had been their home for almost two decades, leading to environmental degradation.

The evictions have led to a series of clean-up operations since September to restore the area, with community members saying that more are in the pipeline.

Pretoria East Caring Forum, Welriet NPC, the local ward councillor and the metro recently launched a series of clean-up campaigns to restore the wetland following the eviction.

Shawn Fouché from Welriet NPC said more people are needed to join hands to clean the area.

“We need volunteers to help collect and sort smaller items. In the coming weeks, additional TLBs and staff will continue the bigger clearing work of waste at the site,” she explained.

Fouché said residents who want to volunteer don’t necessarily have to be on-site the whole day.

“Even if you can only give an hour, every pair of hands makes a difference,” she said.

She said if you cannot join at all, you can always contribute to the cause, and every small donation is greatly appreciated.

She explained that at the recent clean-up, a TLB machine was helping in clearing the waste.

“We are very grateful to everyone who has been helping, as there’s a huge difference made.”

Fouché expressed gratitude to all the community members who have already donated funds, equipment, and time.

“This project is only possible because of your support. Once the clean-up is complete, we will properly send appreciation to everyone who contributed in any way.”

Ward councillor Andrew Lesch said a core group is working on the best options to clean the wetland.

“It is evident that we must use heavy equipment to move some of the rubbish to a point where it can be sorted and removed.”

He said that currently, one company will already remove recyclable material, but more sponsors are needed to remove other rubbish.

“The core group is also looking for sponsors for TLBs to assist with heavy lifting. The Community Caring Forum gave us workers who cleaned the road reserve on Solomon Mahlangu Road.”

Lesch added that they are working on a final solution to remove the remaining few people who have settled outside the fenced area.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone involved and all the sponsors.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the metro would continue monitoring the wetland to prevent future illegal occupation.

“The city will ensure swift responses in cases of unlawful settlement while supporting clean-up campaigns in partnership with communities and ward councillors,” Mashigo said.

For more details, residents can contact [email protected] or 082 461 6935.

