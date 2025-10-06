Clean-up drive launched to restore safety and cleanliness

The metro’s Environment and Agriculture Management Department recently carried out a clean-up operation on Moreleta Street in Silverton, following growing frustration from residents.

Residents have repeatedly raised concerns over the state of the road, particularly the stretch between Morelata and Plantation streets.

This section, running alongside the railway line, has long been plagued by piles of rubble, waste, and makeshift shelters.

It has also become an illegal dumping ground and a haven for vagrants, some of whom allegedly use drugs and leave syringes scattered around.

According to residents, homeless people and waste pickers often collect garbage, sort it on the street, and leave unwanted debris behind.

Others dump rubbish and broken items in the area, which squatters then use to build shelters.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo stated that the city recently carried out a clean-up operation in the area.

“It is worth noting that the illegal dumping of waste that is taking place along these areas is due to social ills, such as drug abuse, unemployment and homelessness. This area is invaded by vagrants who often bring waste materials to salvage material that they can sell,” he explained.

Mashigo cautioned residents to refrain from dumping waste in the area.

He said the city, TMPD and some local businesses will join hands to find a permanent solution to the issue on Moreleta Street.

“By-law enforcement will be conducted by the TMPD as well as [collaborating] with the nearby businesses to find sustainable measures that can be implemented towards the rehabilitation of this area.”

Mashigo added that there are already businesses that have expressed interest in partnering with the city.

“The city wishes to assure the public that it has not allowed the street to deteriorate into neglect,” he said. “In fact, regular cleaning and maintenance are undertaken in this area. The city will continue to implement weekly cleaning operations to keep the environment safe, clean and conducive for both residents and commuters.”

He said, however, the metro faces challenges in this specific area, as the vicinity near the railway station is frequently occupied by vagrants who use it as a sleeping ground, often leaving waste behind.

“While the city does not have the resources to conduct daily cleaning in one spot, broader interventions are being implemented to address the situation.”

These include daily clearance schedules to combat illegal dumping across the region, collaboration with metro police for by-law enforcement and the safe removal of vagrants from the area.

The metro is also supporting community-supported clean-up campaigns that encourage active resident participation in maintaining a clean environment.

Mashigo emphasised that the metro remains committed to ensuring that Silverton and all areas across the capital are well maintained and remain safe, clean and welcoming spaces for residents, commuters and visitors.

Also read: Silverton residents dispute metro’s clean-up claims

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.