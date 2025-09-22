Silverton residents dispute metro’s clean-up claims

Residents in Silverton are disputing the metro’s claims that regular clean-ups are being carried out along Moreleta Street, saying the road has become one of the dirtiest in the suburb and a home for vagrants.

The metro recently assured the public it has not neglected the area and cleaning and maintenance are conducted weekly.

However, residents who use the street daily argued that reality tells a very different story to from what it is saying.

The stretch of road, which runs alongside the railway line, is littered with piles of rubble, waste, and makeshift shelters.

It has also become an illegal dumpsite for some residents and a haven for vagrants. Some of the vagrants use drugs and leave used syringes scattered around.

Resident Berlina Nel said the street has been deteriorating for more than five years.

“The road surface is very damaged, full of potholes, and even the speed hump is damaged. It’s unsafe to drive,” she said.

Nel added that the corner near the railway station is particularly concerning.

“It’s littered with rubbish and makeshift shacks that appear overnight. People make fires there, and by morning, the place is a mess before the structures disappear later in the day,” she explained.

Nel said the road conditions are terrible, and it would be better if the city removed the remaining tar completely.

Rekord reported on this matter recently, and the metro assured us it does regular clean-up campaigns at the site, but also said that financial constraints hamper most of their efforts.

Marietjie Deventer, who runs the Sparkling Clean Silverton Group, previously said the state of Moreleta Street has worsened dramatically.

“It’s shocking to see how bad it has become,” she said.

“Homeless people and waste pickers collect garbage, sort it on the street, and leave behind what they don’t want. Some residents also dump rubbish and unwanted items here, which the squatters then use to build shacks.”

Deventer added that the community had tried to seek help from the city.

“We emailed the mayor on May 11 asking for solutions before this became permanent, but we were ignored.

“Tshwane knows about the squatters and the rubbish, but there’s no support from the metro, TMPD, social services, or health and safety. Nobody seems willing to take responsibility.”

During the first report on this matter, Rekord contacted the city, and Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the city has not neglected the street.

“The most recent thorough clean-up of Moreleta and Plantation Streets was conducted on September 1. Weekly cleaning operations continue in the area,” Mashigo said at that time.

He acknowledged there were challenges posed by vagrants occupying the area near the railway station, but insisted the city is implementing broader interventions.

Mashigo said the interventions include daily clearance schedules to combat illegal dumping across the region, and weekly clean-up operations in Silverton and surrounding areas.

He also said the city collaborates with the TMPD for by-law enforcement and the safe removal of vagrants from the area.

The metro is also on record as encouraging resident participation in clean-up campaigns and the promotion of clean environments.

Mashigo stressed that sufficient resources are being allocated during these operations and said visible results have been achieved.

“The ongoing partnership between the city, law enforcement, and the community is crucial in keeping Moreleta Street safe and clean.”

Rekord contacted the metro following the fresh claims that Tshwane is doing nothing about the issues at Moreleta Street. However, by the time of publication, the city had not responded to the fresh claims.

