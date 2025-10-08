Two-year-old killed in horrific Cullinan accident

A two-year-old child has tragically died following a horrific head-on collision on Cullinan Road late on Sunday night.

According to the Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Service (PVES), the head-on collision happened on the Cullinan Road.

“Multiple PVES units, including a PVES Doctor, were activated for a serious head-on collision on Cullinan Road.

“Shortly before our arrival, the scene status was updated to a resuscitation in progress involving a two-year-old child.”

It furthermore said that despite extensive and advanced efforts, the child sadly succumbed to their injuries and was declared deceased on scene.

“A second patient, who was entrapped, was also declared deceased on scene.

PVES said two additional patients were treated and transported in a critical but stable condition.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragic incident.”

PVES is a community-driven, volunteer-run organisation dedicated to saving lives in and around Pretoria.

