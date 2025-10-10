Pretoria tactical officer shot and killed in ambush

A Pretoria tactical officer was shot and killed in a shootout while responding to a distress call in Newlands, east of Pretoria.

The officer, identified as Ulrich Kirsten from CSI Security, was ambushed by armed suspects after responding to a multi-zone alarm activation on Friday morning.

The company said in a statement that Ulrich, a former SAPS member and highly respected member of the tactical response team, was fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire.

One suspect — believed to be a notorious criminal linked to multiple crimes in Pretoria’s east — was apprehended at the scene.

“It is with profound sadness that CSI Security announces the passing of a true Hero and family member of CSI, Ulrich Kirsten, a dedicated and decorated Tactical reaction Officer.”

It furthermore said their control room received a multi-zone alarm activation on Friday morning.

“Ulrich, responding to the call, was ambushed by criminals and fatally shot during a shootout. Supporting units arrived promptly, and one suspect was apprehended while attempting to flee.

“Ulrich has given his life to secure and save others, and our hearts, prayers, and thoughts are always with his loved ones and family. This arrest has been a major breakthrough for many victims and communities.

“We will be forever grateful to Ulrich, who gave his everything to apprehend one last suspect. A true Hero.”

Ulrich was praised for his passion for safeguarding communities, which was evident in every day he served and protected.

“Ulrich was a true and decorated hero who dedicated his life to serving and protecting communities. As a highly decorated ex-SAPS member, he embodied the values of courage, integrity, and service. His “We mourn the loss of our beloved colleague, Ulrich Kirsten. He was a valued and much loved member of our tactical team and family. We salute his bravery and dedication. May his sacrifice not be in vain, and may we continue to honor his legacy by keeping our communities safe.”

