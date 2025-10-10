Severe thunderstorms with hail to hit Pretoria this afternoon

Severe storms with hail, strong winds, and heavy downpours are expected to hit Pretoria and surrounding areas this afternoon, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

A Level 2 alert is in place from 15:00 to midnight, with the potential for localised flooding, damage to roofs and carports, and dangerous lightning activity.

Residents are urged to take precautions, avoid flooded roads, and seek shelter indoors as conditions worsen.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department previously called on communities to remain alert.

The impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures (roofs).

• Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Here are some safety measures to keep in mind:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc), which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

• If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

• In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

The City Tshwane Emergency Services Department further urges all residents to remain alert and safe during this cold season by taking the following extra precautions and safety measures:

• Keep heaters away from combustible materials such as curtains, bedding, and furniture.

• Never leave children unattended near heaters, fires, or open flames.

• Avoid illegal electricity connections — they pose serious fire and electrocution risks.

• Do not overload electrical outlets or extension cords.

• Never leave a brazier (imbawula), coal fire, or open flame burning overnight without proper supervision.

• Do not use water to extinguish electrical or flammable liquid fires (e.g. paraffin fires).

• Use sand or a dry chemical powder (DCP) fire extinguisher to safely put out paraffin or flammable liquid fires.

