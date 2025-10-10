CrimeNews

Charges NOT Dropped in Raygun killing case

Charges have not been dropped in the horrific killing of Raygun, who was beaten to death by schoolchildren.

Charges NOT Dropped in Raygun murder case
Raygun beaten and burnt to death by school children Photo: Video/Supplied

Despite claims from the school suggesting that charges were withdrawn, the case involving Raygun’s brutal murder — in which he was allegedly beaten to death by fellow schoolchildren — remains active.

According to the Tshwane SPCA, the matter has been formally submitted to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and is now in the hands of the Public Prosecutor.

Raygun, the baboon who had captured the hearts of many during his journey to freedom, was violently beaten and set on fire by schoolchildren in his final moments before reaching the wild.

This horrific incident was caught on camera and shared on social media.

In the first video, a bewildered Raygun is seen on the roof of what is believed to be the Botleng Secondary School with school children in uniform screaming, shouting and throwing him with objects.

“Despite obstructions, threats, and silence, we pushed to ensure this horrifying case reached SAPS.

The SPCA said the school has falsely alleged that they have dropped the charges.

“We have not. The principal refuses to give a statement. The fate of those responsible now lies with the Public Prosecutor.

“We share your outrage. We share your grief. We will continue to fight.”

Rekord contacted the acting school principal, who declined to comment on the matter.

At the time of publication, Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona had not yet responded to media inquiries.

