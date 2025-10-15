Three critically injured in brutal pitbull attack in Pretoria

Paramedics responded to a horrifying scene in Equestria, Pretoria East, on Tuesday morning after a pitbull attacked its owner and two employees who tried to intervene.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), three people sustained serious injuries — one critically — and were stabilised on scene before being transported to the hospital.

“Just after 10:30, we received a call for multiple patients injured in a dog attack in the Equestria area of Pretoria East.

“On arrival, we found three patients, of whom one sustained critical injuries. All three patients were stabilised on the scene, with the critically injured patient receiving Advanced Life Support care before being transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.”

Visser said the circumstances of the attack are unknown, but it appears that the dog attacked its owner, and then two of their employees tried to intervene and stop the attack, but were also attacked.

He thanked Black Eagle EMS, Emer-G-Med, and Fun Cure EMS for assisting with the scene.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) is a registered NPC and PBO that responds to medical and trauma emergencies for FREE.

VEMRU is solely reliant on sponsors and donations for operational costs.

