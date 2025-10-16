Tembisa West Secondary School Crowned Champions of 2025 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Competition

South Africa – 10 October 2025 – Following a full day of inspiring and bold prototype presentations, Samsung South Africa (Samsung) announced the winners of this year’s Samsung Solve for Tomorrow schools’ competition. In partnership with the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) and the Department of Basic Education, Samsung hosted the awards ceremony at Indaba Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg on 8 October 2025. The competition empowers learners to use science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) to address pressing social and environmental challenges faced by their communities.

After months of dedication, creativity and innovation, Gauteng-based Tembisa West Secondary School was named the overall winner. Their ground-breaking energy efficiency AI system earned them first place for its potential to drive meaningful change in their school. The achievement earned the learners R100,000 prize money, which will go towards purchasing STEM equipment for their school.

Umlazi Comprehensive Technical High School (KwaZulu-Natal) and Koffiefontein Combined School (Free State) took second and third place, respectively, for their forward-thinking ideas and practical applications of STEM to their community’s challenges. The second and third runners-up received R50,000 and R30,000, respectively, to go towards purchasing STEM equipment for their schools. Each of the learners in the top three teams also received a Samsung Galaxy smartphone as part of the prizes.

The announcement followed an intense final round on 7 October 2025, where the top ten finalist schools showcased their prototypes before a panel of expert judges. Each team presented innovative solutions designed to address pressing issues in their communities. Under any of these three themes; Energy Efficient Schools, Innovative Transport Solutions or Affordable Safety Devices, the learners had to demonstrate sustainability and the transformative power of STEM when fuelled by purpose and collaboration.

The winning school chose the Energy Efficient Schools theme and developed an innovative energy solution AI system dubbed Green Jarvis. Their solution produces energy through electromagnetic harvesting and also monitors and reduces its usage. Green Jarvis has sensors which monitor energy usage at their school, adjusting where necessary to optimise efficiency. Housed in a dedicated server, Green Jarvis can monitor any system or tool that uses electricity, from lights to air-cons and heaters. For instance, when a room is being heated, as soon as it reaches the required temperature, the system will kick in and switch the heater off. The smart system, which has an interactive application as well as a real-time metrics tracker for reporting, can also reduce the brightness of lights when needed.

“In doing our research and trying to find what we can do, we realised that a lot of energy was being used in our school and that there was room for us to be more efficient. That’s when we came up with the idea to build this system, that could be a game-changer even for other schools, especially those in underdeveloped areas where financial resources are in short supply. I’m so happy to be part of the team and very proud of our achievement,” said Ntumiseng Mafemo, team member and Grade 11 learner from Tembisa West Secondary.

“We are delighted to announce the winner of Solve for Tomorrow in South Africa, a remarkable example of how young innovators can drive meaningful change. This initiative aligns perfectly with our goals of enhancing STEM education in underserved public schools, fostering a culture of innovation, and equipping learners with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. By empowering these bright minds, we are not only addressing immediate challenges but also investing in a sustainable future for all. We are proud to support these inspiring individuals as they transform their innovative ideas into impactful solutions,” said Lefa Makgato, CSR Manager at Samsung South Africa.

Echoing this statement, Dr. Neo Mothobi, Chief Education Specialist in the Ministry at the Department of Basic Education, said the competition is a reminder of the potential that the youth of South Africa have in the fields of STEM. “The competition inspires young people to drive innovation through creativity and collaboration. It is remarkable that it inspires the youth to find solutions to real challenges in their communities. This initiative reflects what’s possible when industry and education work hand in hand and together, it shows that we can build the South Africa we all want. These learners have not only embraced STEM, they’ve shown that with the right guidance, South Africa’s youth can lead the way toward a smarter, more inclusive future.”

“Public-private partnerships, such as the one we have with Samsung, remain a major catalyst for development. They are particularly key to unlocking uniquely South African solutions to local challenges, and this competition helps push that very notion of localisation, as it gives our youth an opportunity to find solutions for our issues. Information and communication technology is one of the sectors that we can use to ensure that young people are not left behind. We really need to focus our attention on investing in young people, who can be at the forefront of helping our country to grow and move forward,” said Tlali Tlali, Head of Corporate Affairs at SITA.

Now in its third year in South Africa, Solve for Tomorrow is part of Samsung’s global education initiative designed to equip young people with critical STEM skills and a mindset for innovation. The competition has given learners the tools, mentorship and confidence to tackle local issues with global potential. SFT is a reflection of Samsung’s continued commitment to investing in youth empowerment and community-driven innovation.

As the winners celebrate their success, their journeys mark just the beginning of what promises to be a legacy of ideas that inspire progress, ignite change and shape a better tomorrow for all.