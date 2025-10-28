Eight suspected robbers arrested after shootout in Centurion

Eight suspected robbers were arrested on Tuesday after a business in Sunderland Ridge, Centurion, was hit during an armed robbery that ended in a shootout with security personnel along the R55 near Raslouw.

According to Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, it is reported that the suspects robbed the store at gunpoint.

The robbers loaded the stock into a truck and drove off, being escorted by a Kia vehicle.

“The security was alerted, and they traced the truck and the vehicle at R55 road near Raslouw in Wiedabrug policing precinct. Shots were fired between security personnel and suspects.”

Nevhuhulwi said that in the process, one suspect and a security guard sustained gunshot injuries.

“The police were called during the shooting, and eight suspects, including the injured one, have since been arrested. Two firearms, the truck and the vehicle were also seized for further investigations.”

