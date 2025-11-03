Little blind and deaf Beeno still missing

A Pretoria family’s desperate search for their blind and deaf dog, Beeno, has now stretched into its second week — with still no sign of the beloved 12-year-old pet who was inside a stolen bakkie at Montana Crossing.

Owner Ivan Beckley says the white Corsa bakkie, stolen from outside Clicks last month, remains missing despite numerous appeals and a R3 000 reward offered for Beeno’s safe return.

“I have searched everywhere, checked every shelter and vet I could think of, and shared his story across social media — but nothing yet,” Beckley told Rekord.

Beeno, who requires daily chronic injections and was due for cataract removal surgery in Johannesburg the day after the theft, is both blind and deaf, making him especially vulnerable.

The incident happened when Beckley briefly went into Checkers, where a man distracted him by dropping boxes of coffee. Moments after Beckley realised his keys were missing, the bakkie — and Beeno inside — were gone.

“This dog is part of our family. I can’t describe the emptiness in the house without him,” said Beckley. “I just hope someone out there has a heart and will bring him home.”

Anyone who may have spotted Beeno or the white Corsa bakkie is urged to contact Ivan at 082 453 1944 immediately.

Beeno is a small, elderly dog with white and brown colouring and limited mobility. Please share his photo and help bring him home.

