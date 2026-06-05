Elderly woman killed in devastating Pretoria East house fire

An elderly woman has died following a house fire in Garsfontein X10, Pretoria East, on Friday morning.

According to the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU), emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 11:30 following reports of a residential fire.

Upon arrival, responders were informed that an elderly female resident was unaccounted for.

VEMRU members, assisted by Fidelity SecureFire, managed to contain the blaze before it could spread further, limiting damage to approximately 40% of the structure.

Additional support arrived from the City of Tshwane Emergency Services, allowing firefighters to enter the burning section of the house and conduct a search for the missing resident.

“On entry of the main bedroom, the body of a person believed to be the missing female was found burned beyond recognition,” VEMRU said.

The fire was subsequently extinguished and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

A neighbour who reportedly attempted to assist during the emergency sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene. He did not require transportation to hospital.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The scene was handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

VEMRU extended its condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

Emergency services and security personnel from ER24, Bull Security, Fidelity SecureFire and the City of Tshwane Emergency Services assisted during the incident.

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