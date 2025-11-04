Black Friday TV buying guide

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 04 November 2025 – The biggest shopping event of the year is here, and Samsung is turning up the brightness this Black Friday with spectacular savings on its cutting-edge QLED TVs, featuring Real QLED technology, delivering lifelike colour and performance.

South Africans can experience the stunning picture quality, advanced AI features and trusted performance of Samsung’s latest QLED TVs, at incredible Black Friday prices available until 30 November 2025.

One of this year’s star deals is the 65″ Q7F 4K QLED Samsung Vision AI TV 2025 (QA65Q7FAAKXXA), now available for R9,9991 (Save R3,000). This TV delivers AI Upscaling, adaptive sound and smart picture enhancement that automatically adjusts to your room and content. With SmartThings2 integration, your TV becomes the centre of your connected home.

What Makes Samsung’s QLED Technology Genuine?

Not all QLEDs are created equal. Samsung’s Real QLED has earned official certification from TÜV Rheinland3 confirming compliance with the IEC 62595-1-6 international standard, the benchmark for authentic quantum dot (QD) displays.

In simple terms, this certification guarantees that your TV delivers high picture quality powered by genuine Quantum Dot technology, delivering colour accuracy and brightness.

Samsung’s Real QLED TVs deliver a viewing experience that’s bright, rich, and sustainable:

True Quantum Dot Display: Combines a real quantum dot light-converting film with blue light sources to produce more vivid and accurate colours.

Combines a real quantum dot light-converting film with blue light sources to produce more vivid and accurate colours. 100% Colour Volume 4 : Experience consistent, lifelike hues whether you’re watching a sunny cricket match or a moody thriller.

: Experience consistent, lifelike hues whether you’re watching a sunny cricket match or a moody thriller. Precision Colour Accuracy: TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green and blue light sources for pure, balanced colour reproduction.

TÜV Rheinland testing confirms the separation of red, green and blue light sources for pure, balanced colour reproduction. Eco-Conscious Design: Samsung’s Real QLEDs are cadmium-free5 – safe for both you and the environment.

Ask the Right Questions Before You Buy

Don’t just go by the label – make sure your next TV meets Real QLED standards. Ask:

Is it cadmium-free ?

? Does it deliver 100% colour volume ?

? Is it TÜV Rheinland certified as Real QLED?

If the answer is “no,” it’s not a Real QLED.

Your Real QLED Experience Awaits

Samsung’s 2025 QLED line-up, powered by Vision AI, redefines home entertainment, from family movie nights to live sports and next-gen gaming. Built for the future, it’s more than just a TV; it’s a window into a world of colour, clarity, and intelligent design.

This Black Friday, don’t settle for less. Look for the Real QLED mark, make the smart choice, and enjoy unbeatable deals until 30 November 2025. For more information, visit https://www.samsung.com/za/offer/black-friday/ or your nearest Samsung Store. T&C’s apply.

[1] *Recommended Retail Price only. Prices may vary per retailer.

2 To use SmartThings, download the App from the Galaxy Store, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store. The SmartThings App requires Android OS 10↑ with a minimum of 3GB RAM space or iOS 15↑. Supported OS specifications and app screen configuration may change with app updates.

3 Source: TÜV Rheinland. Samsung QLED TVs comply with the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 62595-1-6 standard, which defines the application of quantum dot (QD) light converting unit combined with blue light sources for standard QLED displays.

4 Measured to DCI-P3 standard, certified by VDE.

5 Source: Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). 2025. Certification for compliance with the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Cadmium-free quantum dot technology.