Community donates rescue blankets to support winter emergency efforts

As winter temperatures continue to drop across Pretoria, community members from Ridgefield Security Estate have joined hands to support frontline volunteers responding to emergencies in vulnerable communities.

Through the Alpha Security Forum’s Alpha Care Unit, residents donated 50 emergency rescue blankets to Pretoria Volunteer Emergency Services (PVES) to assist volunteers attending to emergencies during the cold winter months.

According to Alpha Care Unit representative Karien Elkins, the donation followed a request from PVES volunteer Richardt Piek.

“She approached the Alpha Care Unit regarding the growing need for emergency blankets during winter responses, particularly in poorer areas where emergency incidents are more frequent,” said Elkins.

The blankets were officially handed over by Ridgefield Estate’s public relations officer, Antoinette Ruyter, and received by Charlene du Plessis on behalf of PVES.

Elkins said the need for emergency winter support has increased significantly this year.

“We have seen a significant rise in the need for emergency winter assistance in terms of helping not only with blankets but also food and at times prepaid electricity. The need for dog kennels has also increased,” said Elkins.

She explained that the Alpha Care Unit continues to support struggling families and vulnerable residents across Pretoria while also assisting with animal welfare cases.

“We continue to provide families and their animals with food assistance,” she said.

According to Elkins, the organisation is currently helping a diabetic woman who survives on Sassa grants by providing food support, emotional assistance and transport to clinics so she can collect medication.

In another recent case, the organisation stepped in after a resident’s dogs were poisoned twice within weeks, leaving the owner under severe financial pressure due to high veterinary costs.

“We are currently receiving donations to help pay off the vet bills and have aided her with prepaid electricity and dog food,” she said.

Beyond emergency responses, the organisation is also involved in outreach initiatives for homeless people during winter.

Elkins said volunteers distribute emergency blankets together with ordinary blankets to help homeless individuals stay warm and dry while also reducing the risk of fires started in open spaces for warmth.

“This not only helps keep people dry and warm but also reduces fire risks as fires are made in the open to keep people warm,” she said.

She added that the Alpha Care Unit aims to unite communities, security estates, volunteers and emergency responders to better support residents in need.

“Alpha is connecting communities, whether estates, security companies, volunteers or responders. We are not replacing anybody but rather bringing them together. Together we can only get stronger,” she said.

PVES thanked Ridgefield residents and the Alpha Care Unit for the donation, saying every contribution helps volunteers continue serving vulnerable communities during emergencies.

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