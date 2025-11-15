Emergency Pretoria contact numbers you should have!

With Pretoria under a Level 9 storm warning and heavy rain expected to cause flooding and power outages, residents are urged to keep these emergency contact numbers handy for quick help when it matters most.

Here is an emergency–contact list for residents in and around Pretoria / Tshwane:

Suburb / Area Service Type Contact Number(s) Pretoria North Police (South African Police Service Station) 012-353 5600 / 012-353 5666 (SAPS) Pretoria Central Police 012-353 4233 (SAPS) Pretoria West Police 012-327 4907 / 012-327 4908 (SAPS) Garsfontein Police 012-472 0144 (SAPS) Sinoville Police 071-675 6345 (SAPS) Mamelodi Police 012-497 1030 (SAPS) Citywide – All Suburbs Emergency (Fire / Disaster Management – Tshwane Emergency Services) 107 (24 hrs) (Tshwane) Citywide – Municipal Faults Municipal faults (water, electricity, roads) 012-358 9999 / Toll-free 0800-111-1556 (Tshwane) Citywide – Electricity Outages Municipal electricity emergency 0800-111-1556 Citywide – Water Leaks/Outages Municipal water emergency 012-358 2111

