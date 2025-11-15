Local newsNews
Emergency Pretoria contact numbers you should have!
With Pretoria under a Level 9 storm alert, residents are urged to keep these emergency numbers close as flooding and outages loom.
With Pretoria under a Level 9 storm warning and heavy rain expected to cause flooding and power outages, residents are urged to keep these emergency contact numbers handy for quick help when it matters most.
Here is an emergency–contact list for residents in and around Pretoria / Tshwane:
|Suburb / Area
|Service Type
|Contact Number(s)
|Pretoria North
|Police (South African Police Service Station)
|012-353 5600 / 012-353 5666 (SAPS)
|Pretoria Central
|Police
|012-353 4233 (SAPS)
|Pretoria West
|Police
|012-327 4907 / 012-327 4908 (SAPS)
|Garsfontein
|Police
|012-472 0144 (SAPS)
|Sinoville
|Police
|071-675 6345 (SAPS)
|Mamelodi
|Police
|012-497 1030 (SAPS)
|Citywide – All Suburbs
|Emergency (Fire / Disaster Management – Tshwane Emergency Services)
|107 (24 hrs) (Tshwane)
|Citywide – Municipal Faults
|Municipal faults (water, electricity, roads)
|012-358 9999 / Toll-free 0800-111-1556 (Tshwane)
|Citywide – Electricity Outages
|Municipal electricity emergency
|0800-111-1556
|Citywide – Water Leaks/Outages
|Municipal water emergency
|012-358 2111
