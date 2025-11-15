URGENT: Level 9 storm warning for Pretoria — residents urged to stay indoors

Pretoria is on high alert after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) upgraded the storm warning to Level 9, signalling a serious risk of flooding, road closures, and dangerous conditions across the city.

The heavy rainfall is expected to peak on Sunday, with some areas possibly receiving over 150 mm of rain.

Residents are urged to remain indoors, avoid low-lying areas, and delay travel until the weather improves.

What does a level 9 warning mean:

The colour “Orange” signals significant to severe impacts.

The number “9” denotes a medium likelihood of very high impact, meaning the event is likely and could cause major disruption, infrastructure damage, flooding and a threat to life.

Rainfall in affected areas is expected to reach 100 – 200 mm or more in 24–48 hours, with heightened risk of flash floods, road closures, low-lying area inundation and possible damage to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said it has identified high-risk areas across all regions.

The Emergency Services Department will remain on high alert and continuously monitor identified flooding hotspots throughout the period. Potential impacts of severe thunderstorms include:

• Heavy downpours that may lead to localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas, flat plains and flood-prone roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over open areas.

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning, which may cause structural damage or fires.

• Traffic disruptions due to flooded major roads.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents resulting from poor visibility and slippery roads.

Damage to houses or structures, particularly roof damage in both formal and informal settlements.

• Danger to life caused by fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Residents are urged to observe the following safety precautions:

• Avoid metal objects that conduct electricity, such as barbed-wire fences or power lines.

• When outdoors, immediately move away from lakes, ponds or any large bodies of water during lightning activity.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects during thunderstorms.

• Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges or swollen streams.

• If trapped in a vehicle during flooding, abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground.

“Residents are encouraged to stay informed by monitoring short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service.”

The Emergency Services Department further urges the public to remain vigilant and to report any fire or rescue incidents immediately by calling 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300 / 6400.

