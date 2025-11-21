Fire at substation triggers major 132kV power outages across Pretoria — here are the affected areas

Pretoria residents are facing significant disruptions this morning after a fire broke out at the Van Riebeeck substation, triggering major 132kV power failures across several neighbourhoods.

Smoke was visible from the site as Maximum Security arrived first, with the Fire Brigade en route and City of Tshwane technicians expected to open the substation for assessment.

According to ward councilour Quintin Meyer the following areas are affected:

Capital Park

Mayville

Pretoria North

Wonderboom

Wolmer

“This situation may take some time to resolve. Please bear with us and await further feedback.”

