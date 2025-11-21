Local newsNews

Fire at substation triggers major 132kV power outages across Pretoria — here are the affected areas

A fire at the Van Riebeeck substation has caused widespread 132kV power outages in several Pretoria neighbourhoods.

11 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Fire at substation triggers major 132kV power outages across Pretoria — here are the affected areas
Here are the affected areas. Photo: Supplied

Pretoria residents are facing significant disruptions this morning after a fire broke out at the Van Riebeeck substation, triggering major 132kV power failures across several neighbourhoods.

Smoke was visible from the site as Maximum Security arrived first, with the Fire Brigade en route and City of Tshwane technicians expected to open the substation for assessment.

According to ward councilour Quintin Meyer the following areas are affected:

  • Capital Park
  • Mayville
  • Pretoria North
  • Wonderboom
  • Wolmer

“This situation may take some time to resolve. Please bear with us and await further feedback.”

Watch the video here: 

@rekordpretoria Fire at substation triggers major 132kV power outages across Pretoria — here are the affected areas

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
