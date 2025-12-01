WATCH: Severe hail storm hits Pretoria causing havoc and destruction

A severe hailstorm wreaked havoc in Pretoria North during the early hours of Monday morning, smashing windows, collapsing roofs and leaving entire streets covered in ice chunks as large as golf balls.

Significant damage has been reported across several neighbourhoods, while authorities are still working to confirm whether any injuries occurred during the violent storm that struck with little warning.

This comes as a yellow level 2 warning was in effect yesterday for severe thunderstorms across large parts of the country — a forecast that proved brutally accurate as a violent hailstorm tore through Pretoria, leaving widespread destruction in its wake.

The alert, issued by the South African Weather Service, warned of heavy downpours, sudden localised flooding on low-lying bridges and roads, and large volumes of small hail across Gauteng, eastern North West, Mpumalanga, the southern half of Limpopo and north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.

Here are some photos and videos of the hail in Pretoria:

Storm over large parts of Pretoria overnight…hail damage reported in several areas north of the city. Photos FB pic.twitter.com/1stW3wY3QU — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) December 1, 2025

