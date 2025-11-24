Centurion father allegedly shoots daughter, takes his own life

A Centurion father allegedly shot his eight-year-old daughter before taking his own life.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the shooting took place on Friday at around 20:15, after which police were dispatched to a house in Amberfield.

“Upon the officers’ arrival, a 44-year-old man and an eight-year-old girl were found in a pool of blood on a bed. The man and the child were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.”

Van Dyk said a firearm was found on the scene, and crime-scene management was activated to assist with the investigation.

A murder case and an inquest docket have already been opened.

In the meantime, the father and daughter have been identified on social media as Warren and Amé Green.

Amé was reportedly a Grade 2 learner at Laerskool Rooihuiskraal. She was described as a beautiful little girl who was loved by her classmates and teachers.

“Her passing leaves a huge void, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

The school is expected to have psychologists and therapists available on Monday to provide support to learners, parents, and staff.

“We encourage parents to talk to their children about their feelings and to let us know if your child requires additional support. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. May we cherish every memory of Amé and Warren with reverence. With sincere sympathy,” the school said in a letter to parents.

This heartbreaking incident comes less than a week after a mother and her young son were found dead in their home in Centurion, following the use of an indoor Weber braai that allegedly caused fatal carbon-monoxide poisoning.

Also read: Centurion mother and young son found dead after Weber lit indoors

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter