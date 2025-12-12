Do you live near the Bronkhorstspruit River? Updated warning issued amid dam-wall failure risk

Authorities have issued an updated alert for communities living near the Bronkhorstspruit River as structural concerns at Thabos Dam intensify.

Operational teams are currently cutting channels into the embankment to relieve pressure on the dam wall, while additional machinery is being deployed to increase water outflow.

Residents in low-lying areas from Schietpoort Farms through Hondrivier, Bronkhorstspruit and towards the Cullinan Premier Mine Dam are urged to remain vigilant and be prepared to move to higher ground if instructed.

According to the City of Tshwane progress on-site is slow but steady, and teams are making measurable headway despite challenging conditions.

THABO’S (ANNA STEYN) DAM UPDATE Operational teams are currently opening the sides of the dam wall to increase water flow away from the main structure. This action is intended to reduce pressure on the main dam wall and stabilise the situation. pic.twitter.com/I5AzXj87r9 — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 11, 2025

“The community is requested to remain on high alert. All previous safety precautions issued by the City of Tshwane Emergency Services remain in full effect. Residents—especially those in low-lying areas—are urged to continue monitoring official updates and be prepared to move to higher ground if instructed.”

This comes as Gauteng is expected to see cloudy conditions with a good chance of thunderstorms and showers over the next few days. Temperatures will generally range from the low-20s°C by day and mid-teens°C at night, with showers and storm activity likely Saturday and Sunday. This reflects the unsettled summer weather pattern typical for the region this season.

City of Tshwane / Pretoria area forecast: * Sat Dec 13: Cloudy with a high chance of showers and thunderstorms. AccuWeather

* Sun Dec 14: Heavy thunderstorms likely in the afternoon with cloudy conditions. AccuWeather

* Mon Dec 15: Warm with clouds and scattered thunderstorms in places. AccuWeather

* Tue Dec 16 onward: Mixed sun and clouds with intermittent thunderstorm chances through the week. AccuWeather Temperatures are generally in the low to mid-20s°C during the day, with night-time lows around the mid to high teens.

