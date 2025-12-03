Wife allegedly shoots and kills husband during domestic dispute

CrimeNews

A 56-year-old Pretoria woman has been arrested after her 60-year-old husband was shot dead during an argument on Tuesday evening.

A 56-year-old Pretoria woman was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her 60-year-old husband during a domestic dispute at their home in Waterbok Street, Waterval, on Tuesday evening.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk the shooting happened at approximately 18:30 on Tuesday evening.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 60-year-old man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound. A handgun was recovered on the kitchen table.”

Van Dyk said preliminary investigations indicate that the husband and wife, 56 years old, were involved in a domestic argument.

“The husband reportedly walked to the bedroom, where the 56-year-old wife followed him, produced a firearm, and fired a shot, fatally injuring her husband.”

He furthermore said emergency medical personnel were summoned, but on their arrival, they found that the man had already passed away.

“A Crime Scene Management team attended to the scene to collect evidence and assist with further investigation. The firearm has been seized and will undergo forensic analysis.”

The wife was arrested and is expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court later this week, on a charge of murder.

