Young Pretoria newlyweds killed in horror N3 head-on crash

What should have been the beginning of a lifetime together ended in tragedy when a young Pretoria couple, married just months ago, were among three people killed in a devastating head-on collision on the N3 in the Free State.

According to reports, the accident happened around midday on Saturday on the N3 southbound between Warden and Villiers.

A light vehicle and a truck collided head-on, with the force of the impact killing three people on the spot.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, finding the vehicles mangled and debris scattered across the road.

Paramedics declared the three dead at the site, while treating the truck driver for cuts and bruises before taking him to a nearby hospital.

The N3 was closed in both directions for hours, causing backups that stretched for kilometres as teams worked to clear the wreck and investigate.

🔴Deadly N3 Crash Claims Three Lives on a Head-On Collision on N3 Between Warden and Villiers in Free State🔴 Free State-A peaceful festive drive turned into a nightmare on the N3 highway in the Free State when two vehicles smashed head-on, claiming three lives and leaving… pic.twitter.com/epYU5IO6S9 — Central News (@centralnewsza) December 28, 2025

Messages of condolences poured in for the young Pretoria couple, Zane and Claryke Hilton.

Laerskool Magalieskruin posted the following on their social media page:

“Heartbreaking news “Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy go out to the family and friends of Zane & Claryke Hilton following their sudden passing. “Zane was a former “Gallie” and was also part of our aftercare staff for a period of time. Our prayers are with all their loved ones.”

Friends and family also shared heartbreaking messages, including this tribute:

“Probably the saddest post I have ever had to make… Today we lost my cousin Zane Hilton and his wife, Claryke Hilton. He was like a little brother to me, and we shared so many special memories. The pain will always be there — there were still so many things we needed to accomplish together. I will never forget the time we had. …Till we meet again, Cuzzy.”