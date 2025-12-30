Pretoria family makes grim discovery at Bronkhorstspruit Dam

A Pretoria family’s outing to Bronkhorstspruit Dam ended in shock on Monday morning after they made a grim discovery in the water during what was meant to be a quiet fishing trip.

According to Maroela Media, the family arrived at the Bronkies Nature Reserve at around 08:30 when their 12-year-old son entered the water and noticed what appeared to be a mutilated and decomposed body lying in the shallow area of the dam, prompting the family to raise the alarm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that officers responded to the scene and opened a routine inquest docket.

She said a post-mortem examination will be conducted to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the cause of death.

