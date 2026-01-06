Motorcyclist dies at Delmas Road intersection after accident

A motorcyclist died on Monday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle at the Delmas Road and Nossob Street intersection in Pretoria East.

According to Emer-G-Med spokesperson Sheldon Lombard said upon arrival, paramedics found that a motorcycle and a vehicle had collided within the intersection.

“Further assessment revealed that the motorcyclist, a male believed to be in his 30s, had sustained critical injuries and was in cardiac arrest. Bystanders were already performing CPR when emergency services arrived.”

Lombard said advanced life support interventions were initiated, and extensive resuscitation efforts were undertaken.

“Despite all efforts, the patient unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased on scene.”

He added that the scene was subsequently handed over to the South African Police Service, which will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.