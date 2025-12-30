Married just months ago: Pretoria newlyweds and nephew die in devastating N3 accident

A young Pretoria couple who were married just months ago, along with the bride’s nephew, have died in a devastating head-on collision on the N3 in the Free State, turning what should have been the beginning of a shared future into an unthinkable tragedy.

The accident happened on the N3 between Warden and Villiers, where three people were killed in a head-on collision.

Emergency services responded to the scene, but all three victims, Zane and Claryke Hilton and Ethan Lourens, were declared dead on arrival. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.

Zane and Claryke were married in August near Thabazimbi. Despite the short time frame, the family said the couple achieved an extraordinary amount together, quickly building a life and home of their own.

According to family member Warryn Hilton, Zane was his cousin and “like a brother” to him. Zane, who was born on 25 July 2000, grew up largely as the man of the house after his parents divorced early in his life.

Warryn said Zane was determined and driven, someone who always followed through once he set his mind on something.

“He was definitely his grandfather’s child — he could buy and sell anything and always found a plan,” he said.

Zane excelled academically and studied at the University of Pretoria (Tuks), where he is believed to have studied town planning.

He was also physically active and shared a close bond with Warryn over the past four years through cycling and running.

Two years ago, Zane completed a demanding 70.3 Ironman event in Durban.

Before his death, Zane was working at InoSpace, a company Warryn said had been incredibly supportive of him, with new opportunities continually opening up.

Warryn also revealed that Zane had been involved in a serious accident in Lynnwood shortly before the wedding but escaped with minimal injuries.

About a month later, he bought a new car and was immensely proud of it, often calling family members to s What should have been the start of a new life together ended in tragedy when a Pretoria couple married just months ago, and a beloved nephew were killed in an accident.

“He was incredibly special in how much he did for others.”

Warryn said he was cycling in Struisbaai when Zane’s father phoned him with the devastating news.

“I had to stop immediately — I couldn’t continue riding after the shock,” he said.

At this stage, no funeral arrangements have been confirmed. It is not yet clear where the trio was travelling to.

Zane matriculated from Hoërskool Montana in 2018, while Claryke attended Hoërskool Brits. Their deaths, along with that of Claryke’s nephew, Ethan, have left their families, friends and broader communities reeling, as tributes continue to pour in for the three lives tragically cut short.

*Please note the article has been amended.

