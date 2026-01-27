Have you seen this corruption-accused businessman, Edwin Sodi?

A professional tracing agent has been appointed to locate corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi after the City of Tshwane reportedly struggled to effect formal service of legal notices needed to finalise a blacklisting submission to National Treasury.

While Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya insists the City has not delayed the process — saying an earlier 2024 submission “was not approved on procedural grounds” and that the internal process is now complete — the tracing move is aimed at breaking the deadlock and pushing the matter to Treasury.

If the blacklisting succeeds, it could bar Sodi and Blackhead Consulting from future state work — a move supporters say is critical to protecting communities like Hammanskraal and restoring accountability in Tshwane.

According to a statement by the Democratic Alliance (DA) Cilliers Brink, Edwin Sodi is a high-profile, corruption-accused businessman whose companies benefited from lucrative state contracts and whose name featured prominently before the Zondo Commission.

He said the City of Tshwane has long had sufficient grounds to proceed with blacklisting and could have taken reasonable steps to ensure the process was finalised.

“The ANC-led coalition governing Tshwane has now run out of excuses for why a completed application to blacklist Sodi and his associates has not been submitted to the National Treasury.

Despite repeated assurances and ample opportunity, the coalition has failed to act decisively.”

Brink said blacklisting Sodi is not optional.

“It is essential to accountability for the people of Hammanskraal. This is precisely why the DA-led coalition in Tshwane initiated the blacklisting process in 2023.

“However, since ActionSA handed control of the City to the ANC in 2024, the blacklisting process has stalled.”

He explained that in May 2025, the DA received written confirmation from the Tshwane City Manager that the blacklisting process was well advanced. By September 2025, the City was offering

excuses to a parliamentary committee as to why the application had still not been submitted to the National Treasury.

“The ANC-led coalition governing Tshwane has now run out of excuses for why a completed application to blacklist Sodi and his associates has not been submitted to the National Treasury.

Despite repeated assurances and ample opportunity, the coalition has failed to act decisively.

“To break this deadlock, the DA will act decisively. We have instructed a tracing agent to locate Sodi and will submit the relevant information to both Tshwane and National Treasury. We will also insist that the City publish the blacklisting notice publicly to uphold transparency and due process.”

Moya has rejected claims that the City deliberately delayed the blacklisting process against companies linked to Edwin Sodi, saying the City initiated a supplier restriction process in 2023 and made an initial submission to the National Treasury in 2024.

She said the submission was not approved on procedural grounds, prompting the City to strengthen internal governance before resubmitting.

Moya added that the City’s internal process is now complete and that the matter is being processed for formal submission to the National Treasury by the CFO, after the City Manager’s signature.

“The Supplier Review Committee has now concluded its assessment and has made a final recommendation. The City’s internal process is therefore complete. The matter is being processed for formal submission to the National Treasury by the Chief Financial Officer, following signature by the City Manager. Once lodged, the assessment and implementation of any restriction measures rest with the National Treasury in accordance with its statutory mandate.

“To suggest that these steps amount to a lack of urgency is to misunderstand both the law and the responsibility of public office. Rushing a procedurally defective process that is likely to be rejected does not serve accountability, the residents of Tshwane, or the rule of law. Doing the work properly does.”

She further stated that the Multi-Party Coalition Government in Tshwane remains firmly committed to consequence management, transparent governance, and decisive action against underperforming or compromised service providers.

“Where wrongdoing is identified, action will be taken, but it will be taken lawfully and in a manner that ensures outcomes are durable and enforceable.”