30 scholar transport vehicles impounded for unroadworthy defects and licensing breaches

TMPD impounded 30 scholar transport vehicles during an Akasia safety operation after citing unroadworthy defects and other issues.

January 24, 2026
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
A scholar transport safety blitz in Akasia saw 30 vehicles taken off the road over roadworthiness concerns, licensing non-compliance and driver paperwork issues. Photo: Facebook/TMPD

In the wake of the Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash that claimed the lives of 14 pupils, the Tshwane Metro Police Department has stepped up enforcement to protect learners on the road.

TMPD’s Public Transport and Taxi Unit conducted a school transport safety operation in Akasia on Friday.

A total of 30 vehicles were impounded for unroadworthy defects, operating licence issues, and driver documentation violations.

“The TMPD is determined to ensure the safety of school children and will not hesitate to take action against operators who prioritize profit over the safety of learners.”

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old driver involved in the Vanderbijlpark crash, which claimed the lives of 14 school pupils, appeared in court on Thursday.

Ayanda Dludla was charged with murder, attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and driving an unlicensed vehicle.

He was driving a scholar transport vehicle on the R553 Golden Highway, transporting 16 pupils, when he collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

