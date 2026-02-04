HONOR turns durability into a live spectacle with the R9 999 HONOR X9d 5G unbreakable challenge

Today at Levelthree in Kramerville, HONOR brought its Unbreakable Challenge energy to life again, giving media and invited guests a front-row view of what the already-on-sale HONOR X9d 5G is built to handle. With Mzansi keeping devices for longer and upgrades needing to feel worth it, the message landed clearly: durability is no longer a nice-to-have, it is part of premium.

Alongside the live demonstrations, the event drew a strong mix of sporting icons and entertainment favourites, including the World’s Strongest Man Ryno Nel, Blue Bulls rugby players Mpilo Gumede, Nizaam Carr and Sergeal Petersen, soccer stars Vincent Pule, Lyle Lakay and Grant Margeman, and familiar faces from radio, music and TV such as Penny Ntuli and Thembi Seete. The blend of names and energy kept it lively, but the product story stayed sharp, because when a phone is built for real life, it should not need excuses.

The newly released HONOR X9d 5G, the next evolution in the popular Unbreakable Series, was put through a sequence of real-world durability challenges designed to show toughness in a way people can actually picture. These included Kahoot, the Wrecking Ball challenge, Sandpit challenge, Paint Ball challenge, Fish Tank challenge and the Last Two Players Ice Challenge, built to mirror the knocks, spills and sudden weather moments that usually end a phone’s confidence early.

On spec, the HONOR X9d 5G is backed by SGS Triple-resistant Premium Performance Certification and leads with 2.5m drop resistance, IP69K water resistance and an IP66 dust-resistance. A multilayer cushioning design with 6 cushioning layers helps absorb impact, while rainproof touch control and glove-friendly touch control keep the screen usable when real life is not “phone-ready”.

A major focus of the challenge was water resistance, with the HONOR X9d 5G engineered to withstand high-pressure water exposure, a critical feature for African conditions where devices are frequently exposed to rain, splashes and outdoor use. This is complemented by a massive 8300mAh battery, the largest battery capacity currently available in a smartphone in South Africa, with a reverse charging reinforcing the device’s positioning around long-term value and peace of mind.

Durability gets the headline, but the display is what people live with. The HONOR X9d 5G pairs toughness with an ultra-bright display rated up to 6000 nits, built for outdoor readability and everyday visibility.

Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa, said: “Today’s challenge was about reinforcing what Mzansi is already embracing in the Unbreakable Series, just on a whole other level up. The HONOR X9d 5G is built for the way Mzansi actually lives but enhanced to take on more of the challenges for greater peace of mind and value.”

The HONOR X9d is now available in two Colours: Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black, for a recommended retail price of R9 999, with redeemable gifts worth R4 998.

R1999 (HONOR Choice Earbuds Clip or HONOR Choice Airfryer) *Valid from today February until 8 March 2026.

HONOR Care Service Benefit Valued up to R2 999. 12 Month Free Accidental Damage Protection * Service promotional offer limited to HONOR X9d valid from today February until 31 July 2026

Available promotions in retail:

MTN: R449 x 36 months from 6 February 2026

Cell C: R549 x 36 months, R669 x 24 months

Telkom: R499 x 36 months, R599 x 24 months

Vodacom: R449x36 months, R569 x 24 months.

