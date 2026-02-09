Pretoria man still searching for dad who vanished in 2003

A Pretoria man has spent more than two decades searching for answers after his father, Zakhele Bennett Mncwanga, disappeared without a trace in 2003.

Sipho Marvin Melvin Nkomo (32) says his dad was last seen during the school holidays and, when police later forced open his Pretoria West apartment, his belongings were still inside with no signs of a struggle — as if he had stepped out briefly and never came back.

Melvin recently appealed to fellow South Africans for help in finding his dad in the Facebook group Where in the World. The group, which has more than 50,000 members, connects people trying to trace relatives and friends they’ve lost contact with — including old schoolmates and former army buddies.

He explained that he last saw his father, Zakhele Bennett Mncwanga, during school holidays in 2003.

“The last time I saw my dad was in 2003 during school holidays , when I was 9 years old. What happened that day has stayed with me my entire life.

“My father did not pack and leave. He disappeared.

“When we went back to his apartment in Pretoria West with the police, the door had to be forced open.”

Melvin said inside, he found his father’s clothes, wallet with money inside, his furniture, car keys, and a BMW, which was later placed under police custody.

Even his licensed firearm was still in the house, and his food was left out. He mentioned that it looked like someone had just taken a bath, based on what he could see in the bathroom.

“It looked like someone who stepped out briefly, like going to buy a newspaper — and never came back.”

Melvin said nothing was taken, and clearly nothing was packed.

“Since that day, no one has ever been able to tell us what happened. This was not abandonment. This was a disappearance.”

“I have lived with unanswered questions for over 20 years. I still believe someone out there knows something about a neighbour, a former landlord, a colleague, a friend, a church member, or someone who crossed paths with him.”

He is pleading with anyone who recognise his name or face or lived in or around Pretoria West in the early 2000s, or worked with him or rented near him to please make contact. Any information might help.

“Please share this post, tag people, tag community pages, tag elders, churches, neighbourhood groups. I believe this message can reach the right person.

“I am still searching for my father. I am still hoping for answers. And I am still holding on.”

Melvin can be contacted via email at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at 0727485547.

