Metro police officer suspended following rape allegation by cousin

A TMPD officer has been suspended following allegations that he raped his cousin during a family gathering in Hammanskraal.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the 23-year-old woman alleges that the incident occurred on New Year’s Day, while family members were gathered to celebrate the start of the new year.

It is alleged that the victim was sleeping in one of the rooms when her cousin, who is a TMPD officer, allegedly attacked and raped her.

The matter has since been reported to the IPID, which is responsible for probing criminal allegations involving members of the police services.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed that the case is currently under investigation but said there has been a delay in the court process.

“The case was reported to IPID but the prosecutor did not place it on the roll and requested further consultation and investigation,” said Shuping.

Shuping added that IPID will continue with its investigation to ensure that all outstanding issues are addressed.

“The officer will face the law,” said Shuping.

TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba confirmed that the accused officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

“The officer has been suspended while the matter is being investigated,” said Mahamba.

He stressed that the TMPD takes allegations of this nature seriously and will co-operate fully with IPID and other relevant authorities.

No further details about the officer or the family involved have been released at this stage, as investigations are ongoing.

