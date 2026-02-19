Local newsNews

Worker killed after 4m trench collapses in Pretoria East

Emergency crews rushed to the Shere area just after 09:00 after a trench about 4m deep collapsed, trapping a worker under soil.

Worker killed after 4m trench collapses in Pretoria East
A worker was killed after 4m trench collapsed in Pretoria East on Thursday. Photo: Facebook

A worker has died after a trench about 4m deep collapsed in the Shere area of Pretoria East on Thursday morning.

Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit (VEMRU) said its crews responded just after 09:00 on Thursday morning.

“Just after 09:00, the Volunteer Emergency Medical Response Unit received a call about a trench +-4m deep that collapsed, trapping one worker under the dirt in the Shere area of Pretoria east.

“On arrival, we discovered the patient’s head and chest had been exposed by other workers before they evacuated the trench for safety.”

The worker was declared deceased on arrival.

It furthermore said the patient showed no signs of life and was in an extremely dangerous area.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services rescue technicians were called in to recover the body from the unstable area.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

