Samsung Unveils All New Galaxy Buds4 Series With Ultimate Sound

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Feb. 25, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today introduced its latest Galaxy Buds4 Pro and Galaxy Buds4, redefining what premium earbuds can deliver in both superior hi-fi audio and everyday wearability. Built to sound as good as they feel, the Buds4 series pairs exceptional sound quality with a more refined, computationally designed fit, bringing Samsung’s most advanced audio and wearability innovations together in one seamless experience. For the first time, Buds4 Pro features a wider woofer, combined with enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an enhanced Adaptive Equaliser (EQ), to supply full-spectrum sound true to the original recording — while intelligently adapting to real-world conditions. Thoughtful design updates, intuitive hands-free controls, and deeper AI integration further underscore Samsung’s commitment to earbuds designed for how people listen, move and live throughout the day.

“Samsung understands that a truly premium audio experience combines technical sound quality with how that sound feels throughout a user’s day,” said Ikhyun Cho, Corporate VP of Mobile Enhancement R&D Team, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the Galaxy Buds4 series, our design philosophy was uncompromising, providing all-day comfort without sacrificing audio performance, because these are what consumers value most. We engineered our most powerful hi-fi audio and our most secure, ergonomic fit to enhance one another, delivering the best listening experience we’ve ever created.”

Computational Design Optimised for Enhanced Stability and All-Day Comfort

With the Buds4 series, Samsung establishes an iconic Buds blade design identity, a computational design achieved by analysing data from hundreds of millions of global ear data points and running over 10,000 simulations.[1] The Buds4 series features an ultra-sleek, ergonomic fit with smaller,[2] better-fitting earbud heads to deliver a more secure, comfortable experience during all-day wear. The new stabilised blade includes a premium metal finish and an engraved pinch control[3] area to help users easily locate and adjust settings. Additionally, the new transparent clamshell-type cradle makes storage and charging more intuitive and convenient — while also highlighting the refined blade design to deliver a stylish, high-quality listening experience on the go.

GalaxyBuds4 Pro and Buds4 offer distinct design architectures to meet different needs. Galaxy Buds4 Pro features a canal-fit design that combines ultimate sound with maximum functionality. The open-fit design of Galaxy Buds4 delivers a comfortable, user-friendly audio experience. Customers also have the option to choose from several distinct colourways, with GalaxyBuds4 Pro and Buds4 available in White and Black with a refined matte finish — as well as an online-exclusive Pink Gold for Buds4 Pro.

Superior Hi-Fi Sound With Innovative Hardware Updates

Larger speakers offer better sound quality, and Buds4 Pro introduces a new wider woofer, featuring a new design that makes efficient use of space. By maximising the vibration area and minimising the speaker’s edge, the wider woofer increases the effective speaker area by almost 20%[4] compared to the previous generation without sacrificing wearability. Combined with the tweeter, these features deliver natural, immersive audio with clean bass and rich treble that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio[5] — ultimately delivering high-fidelity sound true to the original recording. These hardware enhancements capture everything from the high, resonant sounds of violins to the deep, throaty pulses of double basses — details that were difficult to reproduce in earlier generations. The two-way speaker is strategically placed on the upper side of the metal finish to maximise Active Noise Cancellation functionality while minimising feedback from wind and other external factors.

Maximised Audio Experiences With Enhanced Adaptive EQ and ANC

Galaxy Buds4 series offers software updates that build on powerful adaptive sound capabilities users have come to love in previous Buds generations. Enhanced ANC can tune out everything from heavy transit sounds to everyday background noise, ensuring an immersive audio experience that adapts to changing environments. For example, when commuting on a bus, train or aeroplane, Buds4’s enhanced Active Noise Cancellation reduces low-frequency engine and road noise while maintaining rich, balanced sound — allowing users to focus on music, podcasts or calls without distraction.

Enhanced AdaptiveANC/EQ[6] allows for full media immersion, minimising noise leakage by analysing the wearing conditions and unique ear shape of each user. Alongside dynamic frequency adjustments, this feature applies optimal ANC algorithms in real time for peak noise-cancelling performance so users can enjoy fine-tuned sound experiences tailored to their individual needs.

When it’s time to make a phone call, Super Clear Call[7] utilises super wideband call technology and machine learning models trained for noise reduction and voice enhancement to provide ultra-clear call quality and double the bandwidth of conventional Bluetooth calls. Whether users are cheering at a baseball game, dining in a bustling restaurant, or spending time with their children at the playground, their voice remains crisp and clear, ensuring they sound as if they were speaking face-to-face.

An Enriched Galaxy Ecosystem Experience

For Galaxy users, the Buds4 series introduces integrations that enhance the Galaxy ecosystem experience. Users can initiate AI agents[8] — including Bixby,[9] Google Gemini[10] and Perplexity — with hands-free and voice controls, helping users stay engaged with their surroundings while maintaining control over their audio experience. Buds4 Pro allows users to access AI features without reaching for their phones, making it easier to integrate AI into their everyday routines.

Galaxy ecosystem users can also enjoy simple Buds setup.[11] Just by opening the cradle — without having to install the Galaxy Wearable app — Galaxy users can easily connect their Buds to their phone or tablet. Through the Buds shortcut menu or in the Quick Panel, users can control and customise the volume or EQ for the optimal sound experience.

Buds4 Pro also includes Head Gesture[12] controls to manage calls and engage with Bixby, allowing users to perform subsequent actions hands-free. Along with voice commands, hands-free controls such as these allow users to navigate their day without distraction, ensuring their daily activities remain seamless and uninterrupted.

Availability

The Galaxy Buds4 series, launching with the Galaxy S26 series, is available for pre-order in select markets starting today, with general availability starting March 11.

To learn more about the Galaxy Buds4 series, please visit: www.samsung.com/galaxy-buds4-series/.

[1] Based on global ear data research conducted by Samsung Design Innovation Center.

[2] Galaxy Buds4 only.

[3] Galaxy Buds are available to connect as Bluetooth Audio regardless of OS, but to configure advanced settings on the Galaxy Wearable app, Galaxy Buds must be paired with a smartphone with Android 10.0 or above and a minimum of 1.5GB of memory.​ Advanced settings on the Galaxy Wearable app include Noise Control, Adaptive EQ, Pinch Control and software update. ​Some features are only available on compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.​ Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

[4] The exact number is 19.8%.

[5] Users can enable Ultra High Quality (UHQ) audio in the Buds4 Pro Settings, navigating to Sound Quality in the main menu and Advanced Quality Options in Effects.

[6] Available on Buds4 Pro.

[7] Super Clear Call (Super Wideband call) is available on Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1.1 or above. Additional devices may be supported in the future.​ Super Wideband (SWB) is available regardless of the Call App. SWB may not be supported depending on the mobile network between devices.​

[8] AI features require a compatible Samsung Galaxy phone.

[9] Supports nine languages: Korean, English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese (Simplified) and Japanese.

[10] Results may vary. Check responses for accuracy. Compatible with certain features and with certain accounts. Internet connection required. Available on select devices, languages, and countries. Only available to users 18 years and older.

[11] Requires a compatible Samsung Galaxy device, Internet connection, and Samsung account.​

[12] Default is off. Users can turn on Head Gestures through the Galaxy Wearable app.

[13] Actual battery life may vary and depend on usage conditions such as function settings, playback file type, and Bluetooth signal strength. Play time may vary based on settings.

[14] May vary depending on the availability of the pairing device.

[15] May vary depending on the availability of the pairing device.

[16] IP rated for submersion in up to 3 feet of fresh water for up to 30 minutes (charging case is not water resistant). Not advised for beach or pool use. If the earbuds or user’s hands are wet, they must be dried thoroughly prior to handling. Damaged earbuds are not guaranteed to be water resistant.