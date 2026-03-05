Local newsNews

Singer speaks out after son loses 90% vision. Photo: Facebook

Singer Bobby van Jaarsveld has issued an urgent warning to parents after revealing his son, Leben, allegedly lost 90% of his vision after a laser light shone into his eye, urging families to get rid of the innocent gadget before another child is hurt.

“I didn’t think I was going to share this, but I feel I have to warn people. We never want to experience this again. My son, Leben, lost 90% of his vision because of an ‘innocent’ laser that shone into his eye.”

He said they prayed for a long time, begged, and held on to faith because they were told he was going to lose his eye.

“For a long time we prayed, begged, and held on to faith, because we were told he was going to lose his eye — and the feeling a parent experiences when they hear that is impossible to describe… But after getting a few opinions, thank God we ended up with the right doctor, Dr B Wolff, and he was able to save his eye with a successful operation.”

Bobby added that the doctor himself said it’s a miracle, because very few people’s eyes can be saved after something like this.

“So we praise God for it! Parents… break those lasers.”

 

 

 

Does your child own this? Singer speaks out after son loses 90% vision

A media spokesperson for Bobby confirmed the device involved was the small “laser pointer” type commonly sold at local flea markets.

He added on Thursday morning that Leben initially lost 90% of his vision, but said the operation was successful and that Leben is expected to make a full recovery.

South African regulators warn that even brief accidental exposure of the eye to a laser’s direct beam can cause serious injury — including retinal damage that may lead to blurred/distorted vision, blind spots, and potentially permanent vision loss, and children might not feel immediate pain so the harm can be missed until vision complaints start.

*Please note the article has been amended.

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
