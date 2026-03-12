Metro police sergeants recognised for bravery in baby’s rescue

Two female TMPD officers were honoured on March 11 for their swift actions that led to the dramatic rescue of an infant.

A two-day-old baby was rescued in Hammanskraal on March 7 by officers from the TMPD Bike Squad.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya and TMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Yolando commended sergeants Redibetswe Mogadime and Malebo Malahlela for their bravery and quick response.

In a social-media post, Moya praised the officers’ courage in rescuing a child abandoned in Hammanskraal.

“Our lady bikers from TMPD were honoured for showing bravery in rescuing an infant that was abandoned by her mother in Hammanskraal. We issued them with Meritorious Service Awards for showing courage and dedication to the task of protecting our community,” she said.

Faro said their actions exemplified the highest standards of service and dedication to public safety.

“Their swift response not only saved a young life but also ensured that justice will be served,” she said.

She added that the incident highlighted the dangers of child neglect and abandonment. She thanked the public for its alertness. She reminded parents and guardians: “Never leave them unattended.”

The officers were alerted during a routine patrol by a member of the public who reported seeing a woman burying an infant in a shallow hole at an abandoned building along the R101 in Hammanskraal.

According to TMPD spokesperson Colonel Isaac Mahamba, the good Samaritan also reported that the woman had been seen carrying a child into the premises of a repairs business centre and urged officers to intercept a minibus taxi.

“Acting swiftly, one officer chased down the minibus taxi and stopped it outside Hammanskraal Police Station. The good Samaritan rushed back to the repair business, where he discovered a baby hidden and buried in a hole, miraculously still alive,” Mahamba said.

The SAPS was approached for comment regarding the allegations of child neglect, but none was received by publication.

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Bike Squad Saves Infant in Hammanskraal. Quick Thinking Prevents Tragedy.

