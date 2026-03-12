Win tickets to see the Bulls vs Stormers this weekend

After a rocky start to the season, the Bulls have hit top form and head into Saturday’s URC derby as clear favourites.

The match will be played at Loftus Versfeld and will kick off at 14:00.

Johan Ackermann’s pack are firing across the park and will hope to walk away from the game as confident as they are going into it.

The Stormers, however, arrive wounded but hungry. Three straight defeats have dented their early-season momentum, and Cape Town will be desperate for a statement performance.

They will definitely come out with a huge comeback effort and look for an early surge as they try to unsettle the home side and silence Loftus.

Three lucky Rekord readers can, in collaboration with Castle Lager, win four tickets each to see the Bulls in action.

Simply answer the following question: Which legendary South African beverage is the official beer sponsor of the United Rugby Championship in South Africa?

Rugby Tickets Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Enter Email Confirm Email Contact Number The answer is Competition Terms and Conditions (Required) Winners are chosen at random and will receive 4 tickets via email for the Rugby game on the 14 March 2026. Rekord and Sponsors are only responsible for delegating tickets to winners, no additional compensation or travel allowance will be provided. Enter at own risk and Good luck. Make sure all information is added and real.

I agree to the competition terms and conditions. CAPTCHA