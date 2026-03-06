You’re invited to the Official Grand Opening of Silverton Tool Centre INGCO Concept Store!
Join us for the official ribbon cutting and celebrate this exciting milestone with amazing launch-day specials, giveaways, and exclusive promotions.
📅 Date: Friday 27th March 2026
⏰ Time: 08h00
📍 Location: Silverton Tool Centre Ingco Concept Store, 481 Pretoria Road, Silverton, Pretoria
Google Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/hK2gxohJuexVjrcy6
Experience the full INGCO range — all under one roof!
Grab this Exclusive Launch Deal:
Silverton Tool Centre INGCO Concept Store – Grand Opening Special!
Purchase this INGCO 20V Cordless Angle Grinder & Drill Kit for R2999.00 and receive a FREE INGCO 20V Cordless Blower, Brad Nailer & Circular Saw 3 Piece Combo Kit WorthR3200.00!
Please Note:
Limited to the first 50 customers
Limited to 1 per customer
Only valid on Friday 27 March 2026
The 3 Piece Kit Includes the following:
- 1x Ingco Cordless Circular Saw 140mm
- 1x Ingco Cordless Blower 20V
- 1x Ingco Cordless Brad Nailer 20V F15 ~ F50
- 2x Ingco Battery Pack 20V (4.0AH) • 1x Ingco Intelligent Charger
- 1000x 50mm brad nails
- 1x 140mm circular saw blade • 1x air nozzle
See you there!
