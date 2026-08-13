Tip-off leads to arrests, stolen goods recovered in Mamelodi

The Flying Squad recently arrested two men after recovering a hijacked vehicle and gas cylinders in Lusaka, Mamelodi, following a tip- off on August 8.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Frans Spang said the vehicle was tracked and subsequently found abandoned in Milenyane Tsele Street.

Spang said the vehicle had been used for transporting gas cylinders. “Some of the gas cylinders associated with the vehicle were also located,” said Spang.

He said the officers went to the set of co-ordinates provided by a vehicle-tracking company.

When they arrived at an address in Mamelodi, the gas cylinders were recovered, and two suspects were immediately arrested. The gas cylinders have an estimated value of R50 000.

The Local Criminal Record Centre attended the scene to conduct further investigations, and the vehicle was taken to the Pretoria West Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit.

The estimated value of the recovered vehicle is about R400 000.

All relevant property and exhibits were dealt with in accordance with applicable procedures, and the arrested suspects were handed over for further investigation and processing.

The police further advised the public to continue working with them and always report any suspicious-looking person to the police on 08600 10 111.

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