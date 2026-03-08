Local newsNews

Weather: Warning issued for ‘damaging winds’ to hit Pretoria and Gauteng

Strong winds are expected to cause possible disruptions and potential damage in the region.

Photo: iStock.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 1 Warning for damaging winds in Pretoria and other parts of Gauteng, valid until 19:00 on Sunday, March 8.

According to the warning, residents can expect sustained winds of 45-55 km/h, with gusts reaching 60-70 km/h. These conditions “may lead to difficult driving situations, particularly for high-sided vehicles.”

The warning also indicates a medium likelihood of minor impacts, which may include localised damage to settlements, route obstructions due to falling trees, and potential disruptions to navigation. Additionally, there is a risk of localised runaway fires and damage to temporary structures.

SAWS advises residents to exercise caution and remain prepared for possible disruptions.

