Deadly new school trend parents need to know about

Parents are being warned about a dangerous trend called “chuff” after a video surfaced showing two boys in school uniform allegedly inhaling chemical powder from a fire extinguisher inside a classroom.

The Department of Basic Education minister said it views the videos with serious concern and warned that inhaling chemical fumes through improvised devices can pose severe and potentially fatal health risks, including brain damage, respiratory failure and sudden death.

“Schools are meant to be safe environments dedicated to learning and the development of our children. Any activity that endangers the lives and well-being of learners undermines this responsibility and will not be tolerated.”

The Department furthermore calls on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and to actively engage with their children about the dangers of substance abuse and harmful social media trends.

“Parents should monitor behavioural changes, unusual objects brought home, or signs that learners may be participating in risky activities.”

At the same time, the Department urges all schools to immediately reinforce and strictly enforce school safety protocols, including:

Conducting random inspections where necessary, in line with school policies and applicable regulations.

Monitoring items brought onto school premises.

Strengthening life-orientation education on substance abuse, peer pressure, and risky behaviour.

Ensuring educators and school management teams intervene swiftly when dangerous behaviour is detected.

Working closely with School Governing Bodies, parents, and local authorities to prevent such activities.

Furthermore, the provincial Education Departments are also encouraged to intensify awareness campaigns on the dangers of substance abuse and other harmful trends affecting learners.

“The safety and well-being of learners remain a top priority. The Department will continue working with schools, parents, and communities to ensure that learning environments remain safe, disciplined, and supportive spaces for all learners.”

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