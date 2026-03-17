Shot Laezonia girl returns home as family rebuilds after attack

The 12-year-old girl who was shot during a violent home invasion in Laezonia on Friday has been discharged from the hospital and is now recovering at home after undergoing surgery.

Lara Scheepers was released on Monday afternoon, following a procedure to repair broken bones in her foot and remove bullet fragments.

Her aunt, Jessica du Plooy, stated that the operation was successful and that doctors have advised the family to closely monitor her recovery to prevent infection, which remains a risk after surgery.

“Lara is now back home with her family and is continuing to recover well,” Du Plooy said.

She added that the family has taken additional measures to enhance their safety following the incident.

“On Monday, they were busy installing new burglar bars and alarms to mitigate this kind of situation,” she explained.

Du Plooy also shared that in the days following the shooting, her sister and her family stayed at her house, as they were still shaken and afraid to be alone.

Despite the trauma, she said the family is coping and supporting one another.

“Counselling has been arranged for both Lara and her brother, Logan, and is expected to take place during the week,” she said.

She added that, while the incident has had a significant impact, the family is doing well under the circumstances.

The update follows a violent home invasion that occurred in the early hours of March 13 at a residential smallholding in Laezonia. Three suspects targeted the family in what is believed to have been a robbery.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed on March 15 that authorities have opened a case of house robbery and attempted murder and have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

He reported that the incident took place at about 01:25 and urged anyone with information to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.

According to Lara’s mother, Jenny-Lee, the family was asleep when her husband, Justice, woke up after hearing a noise and went to investigate.

As he reached the staircase, he encountered one of the intruders and slowly backed into the bedroom with his hands raised.

Jenny-Lee explained that she tried to co-operate with the suspect, asking if he wanted money and handing over her cellphone, after which he also took her husband’s notebook.

During the encounter, Lara stepped out of her bedroom, startling the intruder. He turned toward her, lowered his firearm, and fired two shots before fleeing downstairs.

At the same time, the couple’s 16-year-old son, Logan, encountered two other suspects downstairs.

When Logan attempted to defend the family by reaching for a heavy ornament, one of the suspects struck him in the chest with a pipe and ordered him to stay down. The suspects then fled the property.

Emergency services responded shortly after the family used a security app to call for assistance.

Cert-SA spokesperson Ruan Heynes stated that paramedics found Lara with three gunshot wounds to her legs.

She was stabilised at the scene before being transported to the hospital in stable condition, where she later underwent surgery.

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