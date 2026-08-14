Moya denies allegations over residence renovation work

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya has rejected allegations that a company that has reportedly conducted business with the metro carried out construction work at her private residence, describing the claims as false and politically motivated.

In a statement on August 14, Moya said allegations had been circulated in recent weeks to journalists and media organisations, claiming that a construction company was responsible for the construction of a swimming pool and other improvements at her home.

She said the central allegation, that she benefited from private work undertaken by a contractor of the metro, was untrue.

“The allegations are based on a transaction that simply did not occur,” Moya said.

She said a swimming pool was constructed at her private residence in early 2025, while paving work around the pool and elsewhere on the property was carried out more than a year later by another company.

According to Moya, the two projects were separate, were undertaken at different times and involved different service providers.

“All work at my private residence was contracted in my private capacity and paid for from my own funds,” she said.

The mayor’s response comes as she said she has become increasingly concerned about what she described as a co-ordinated effort by political opponents in Pretoria to circulate allegations about her to journalists.

Moya said her office was aware that substantially similar allegations had been presented to multiple journalists and media organisations.

“We have also been made aware of attempts to interest journalists in further unsubstantiated negative stories concerning me,” she said.

Moya linked the circulation of the allegations to the approaching local government elections, which are scheduled for November 4.

She said the developments were occurring about three months before South Africans go to the polls.

The mayor said she accepted that her position required a high level of public scrutiny and that she had entered public office knowing her conduct would be examined.

“I entered public office knowing that my conduct would rightly be subjected to scrutiny,” she said. “As mayor, I recognise that I must be held to a higher standard and that I have a responsibility to account openly for my conduct.”

Moya said she welcomed legitimate scrutiny and had never avoided it. She said this was why she had decided to address the allegations proactively.

“I have nothing to hide. The facts are clear, I have the documentation to substantiate them, and I am entirely comfortable standing behind them,” she said.

However, she rejected what she characterised as an open-ended examination of her private life and personal finances based on allegations she said rested on a false premise.

Moya drew a distinction between legitimate scrutiny of a public official and what she described as the deliberate creation of a scandal.

“I will not be intimidated or distracted by attempts to manufacture controversy around me ahead of an election,” she said.

She said her priority remained her responsibility to Tshwane residents and improving their lives.

According to Moya, she had documentation supporting her account and indicated that she was prepared to stand behind the facts surrounding the work.

Her statement did not identify the companies that undertook the swimming pool construction or the later paving work. It also did not name the political opponents she accused of circulating the allegations.

Her statement come against a backdrop of renewed political tension in Pretoria after a council sitting collapsed on August 13.

Dana Wannenburg, the DA Chief Whip in Tshwane, said the collapse was another indication that the ANC–EFF–ActionSA coalition is coming apart.

According to Wannenburg, ANC councillors walked out of the council sitting and broke quorum, reportedly against the wishes of their own leaders, Eugene Modise and Aaron Maluleke.

“This is bigger than a walkout. It is a government that cannot govern,” Wannenburg said.

The chief whip said the coalition had been formed by the ANC, EFF and ActionSA to take power in Pretoria, but accused the parties of allowing infighting, instability and competing interests to paralyse the metro.

Wannenburg said residents were bearing the consequences of the political instability.

“While coalition partners fight among themselves, residents pay the price: potholes remain unfixed, power outages continue, water is lost, and opportunities for investment and jobs disappear,” he said.

He also warned against what he described as the prospect of another five years of coalition instability.

He said DA councillors remained in the council chamber and were ready to work, arguing that Pretoria needs a stable government with a clear programme and the ability to deliver services.

He concluded by saying the coalition was falling apart and that the DA was prepared to seek control of the capital city again.

– Click here to watch councillors leaving the sitting on August 13:

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