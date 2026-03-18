Claims of intimidation over school improvement fees addressed

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has clarified that the Secondary School Improvement Programme (SSIP) contribution at Central Secondary School in Soshanguve is voluntary and that no learner may be punished or excluded from academic programmes for failing to pay the fee.

The clarification comes after allegations surfaced that learners were being pressured to pay a R900 fee to attend Saturday classes and receive meals as part of the SSIP programme.

According to concerns raised by members of the community, some learners claimed that teachers withheld their reports and discouraged them from attending Saturday classes if they failed to pay the contribution.

GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was aware of the situation and reiterated that the contribution agreed upon by parents was not compulsory.

“The Gauteng Department of Education can confirm that the contribution towards the SSIP programme at the said school was discussed and approved during a duly convened Annual General Meeting attended by parents,” said Mabona.

He explained that the resolution taken during the meeting was for a voluntary contribution of R300 per term to support Saturday classes and meals for learners participating in the programme.

“Accordingly, no learner may be excluded from academic programmes or have reports withheld due to non-payment, as this contribution remains voluntary,” said Mabona.

The SSIP programme is designed to support learners academically by offering additional classes outside regular school hours, particularly for subjects where learners require extra assistance.

Some parents in the community have expressed mixed reactions to the situation.

Lesetja Madiba said while he understands the importance of supporting programmes that help learners improve their academic performance, no child should feel pressured to pay money their families may not have.

“As parents, we want our children to succeed and extra classes are important, but it becomes a problem if learners feel like they are forced to pay or risk being treated differently,” said Madiba.

Another parent, Connie Ramolao, said transparency and proper communication between the school and parents are essential to avoid misunderstandings.

“If the contribution is voluntary, it must be communicated clearly to learners and parents. No learner should feel embarrassed or threatened because their parents cannot afford to pay,” said Ramolao.

She added that many families in the community face financial challenges and depend on schools to support their children’s education without placing additional pressure on them.

The department has indicated that learners must continue to attend academic programmes without fear of intimidation or exclusion.

Parents and community members have urged the school and the department to ensure that the matter is handled transparently and that learners’ rights to education are protected.

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