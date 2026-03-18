Legal process started to evict illegal occupants near Centurion taxi rank

The Tshwane metro has initiated legal proceedings to remove illegal occupants on land next to the Centurion taxi rank.

This action follows years of unlawful occupation, with the site earmarked for a major development in the Centurion CBD as part of the African Gateway Precinct project.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the municipality has already filed the necessary court papers to secure the lawful removal of the illegal occupants.

He stated that the process is being carried out in accordance with legislation governing evictions and due legal processes.

“The City of Tshwane is not the implementing authority for the African Gateway Precinct development project. The city’s role has been limited to making land available for development, while the project itself is being driven and implemented by the private sector,” confirmed Mashigo.

He explained that the land where the informal settlement is currently located forms part of the broader Gateway Precinct development footprint and is designated for project implementation.

According to Mashigo, once the court grants an eviction order, the city will provide temporary accommodation for qualifying displaced occupants in line with its statutory obligations.

He also clarified that after the eviction process is finalised and the properties are lawfully vacated, the project implementer will take responsibility for securing the site.

“No definitive timelines can be provided at this stage because all related actions remain subject to the outcome and duration of court proceedings,” he added.

Ward 78 councillor Peter Sutton noted that the informal settlement has existed for decades but has grown significantly in recent years.

Sutton explained that people have lived on the site since the late 1990s, but the situation worsened during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020 when evictions were prohibited.

“There have always been people living in the informal settlement, but it grew during the lockdown. The settlement now houses about 150 residents,” he said.

Sutton explained that the land is part of the planned African Gateway Precinct development, which has been under discussion for many years.

He revealed that residents of the informal settlement were served with eviction notices in early February.

“I had a meeting on March 13 to get a progress update. The people living in this informal settlement were served with eviction notices in early February, which I think was quite a shock to everyone. We’ve been communicating with them about this and explaining that it would happen. However, now that it is finally happening, it’s still a shock,” said Sutton.

He emphasised that while the developer is prepared to take over the land, the municipality must finalise the legal process first.

Sutton also noted that the matter still needs to go to court, and it is unclear when the hearing will take place. Once a court judgment is issued, the municipality will be able to relocate the occupants.

The councillor also highlighted that the informal settlement has been a long-standing concern for residents and businesses in the Centurion CBD.

“Businesses have raised complaints about the settlement’s impact on the area, citing negative publicity and an economic decline.”

According to Sutton, several businesses have left the area, while community members increasingly choose to shop elsewhere due to safety concerns.

Reports of crime and vandalism near the settlement have further damaged perceptions of safety in nearby commercial areas, including the local mall.

While acknowledging these concerns, Sutton stressed that he does not believe the occupants in the settlement are criminals. However, he noted that some criminals might use the area as a hiding place.

“The developer has already erected fencing around the area where the development will take place, including the section currently occupied by the informal settlement, to improve security and monitor the site,” he added.

Sutton expressed optimism that the African Gateway Precinct project is expected to boost the local economy and create jobs.

“This development has been pending for 20 years. I’ve been actively pushing to get us to a point where the project can finally move forward,” he said.

He added that while progress has been made, the next steps depend on the outcome of the court process to remove the unlawful occupants from the site.

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