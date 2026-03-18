Residents push for refuse site repairs

The Tshwane metro said it is aware of concerns raised by residents regarding the condition and operations of the Menlo Park Garden Refuse Centre on Hazelwood Road.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that the municipality is aware of the issues affecting the site.

Mashigo said the municipality is taking steps to address structural damage at the facility, including the repair of the perimeter wall and drainage system.

“The city is currently processing insurance claims for the repair of the wall, as well as the drainage system at the facility,” he said.

Residents previously raised concerns about refuse backlogs at the site and questioned how often waste is removed from the centre.

Mashigo said, according to the metro’s operational plans for waste facilities, refuse is removed daily.

“The city is also in the process of deploying additional resources to address the current operational challenges,” he said.

He added that equipment is already available on site to assist with cleaning and the transportation of waste to landfill sites.

Mashigo said the municipality remains committed to ensuring the facility remains safe, functional and accessible to residents.

“The facility remains operational and accessible to residents from Monday to Sunday. The city remains committed to ensuring the site remains functional and has space for residents to dump, by ensuring that the equipment on site is operational,” he said.

“All waste facilities are closely monitored, and interventions are put in place to ensure operations and safety.”

The response follows a petition launched by residents in Ward 82 calling on the municipality to urgently address structural and operational concerns at the refuse centre.

Resident Janco Fourie said the petition reflects growing concern among community members about the state of the facility and the need for urgent intervention.

“We, the undersigned residents of Ward 82 in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, call on the municipality to take action in repairing the walls of the Menlo Park Garden Refuse Centre along Hazelwood Road,” said Fourie.

Fourie said residents are calling on the metro to install drainage holes along the walls to ensure proper drainage in the event of rain and prevent further damage.

“In addition, we demand that refuse be regularly removed to prevent a build-up of unpleasant smells, flies and vermin,” said Fourie.

According to Fourie, the petition also raises concerns about financial constraints affecting the operation of the centre.

The petition follows ongoing concerns about infrastructure at the site after parts of the perimeter wall reportedly collapsed earlier this year following heavy rainfall.

During a recent inspection at the facility, DA spokesperson for Agricultural Environmental Management in Tshwane, Marika Kruger-Muller, said damage to one of the walls was caused by pressure from garden refuse pushed against it by a contractor using a TLB.

“During our site inspection, we noticed that one of the walls is broken, and that was due to an overload that was here on this site,” said Kruger-Muller.

She explained that the wall collapsed after a contractor pushed garden refuse against it, placing pressure on the structure.

“A contractor pushed some of the garden refuse with a TLB, and that pressure then broke down the wall. Now the contractor needs to attend to that, seeing as it’s the contractor who damaged the wall,” she said.

Kruger-Muller also highlighted operational challenges at the site, saying the facility is currently experiencing a backlog due to financial constraints.

According to her, the site is running on a constant backlog.

“That is due to financial constraints, meaning that the chipper, the front loader and the trucks are only working four days a week,” she said.

She added that councillors would continue engaging with municipal officials through oversight structures to address the issues affecting the facility.

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