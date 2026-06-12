Two Pretoria police officers allegedly linked to deadly illegal street races

Questions have been raised about the conduct of two Pretoria police officers following allegations linking them to the illegal street-racing scene at the centre of the fatal Steve Biko Road crash that claimed the life of 25-year-old Phillip Bezuidenhout.

The allegations are contained in a detailed letter sent by AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, headed by Advocate Gerrie Nel, to Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni.

In the letter, AfriForum expresses concern that the investigation into the fatal collision may not be examining all the available evidence and calls for a broader probe into the circumstances surrounding illegal street racing in Pretoria.

Also read: Family seeks answers after fatal Steve Biko Road accident

Among the concerns raised are allegations that one of the officers was a member of a WhatsApp group where street races were allegedly discussed and arranged, and that both officers were present at the scene shortly after the collision.

The letter further questions how the officers became aware of the incident so quickly and whether they were present in an official capacity or as spectators.

AfriForum also alleges that illegal drag racing on Steve Biko Road was not an isolated event but formed part of a long-established Sunday racing culture that had allegedly been allowed to continue unchecked for years.

The organisation argues that any potential knowledge of, or association with, these activities by law enforcement officials warrants urgent scrutiny.

The letter goes on to call for a comprehensive investigation into all those allegedly involved in the racing activities on the day of the crash, the collection and preservation of video evidence, and the role played by individuals present before and after the collision.

Also read: VIDEO: New footage shows seconds before fatal Steve Biko Road accident

AfriForum also provided photographs which it says show the two officers at the scene of the accident shortly after the fatal collision.

it furthermore said new footage has emerged that shows a person –whose identity is known – assaulting the injured Renault driver in front of police officers who were, inexplicably, on the scene within seconds of the crash.

Rekord is in possession of screenshots from the WhatsApp group referred to in the letter and has approached one of the officers named in the allegations for comment. He declined to comment.

The allegations have not been tested in court and Rekord has submitted detailed questions to SAPS regarding the allegations and will publish a follow-up report once a response has been received.

Rekord has previously spoken to Willie Momberg, the driver of the maroon Honda Ballade, who confirmed that he is recovering at home.

Momberg also confirmed that he is facing a culpable homicide charge arising from the accident.

However, he declined to comment on the events leading up to the collision or what transpired on the night in question.

The driver of the white Renault Kwid has not yet been publicly identified. Rekord has made efforts to obtain comment from the driver and his family, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Also read: WATCH: Street race horror on Steve Biko Road leaves one dead, another fighting for life

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