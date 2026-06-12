Beloved artist Portchie passes away at 63

Portchie, the beloved South African artist whose colourful paintings brought joy to thousands of people, has died at the age of 63.

While based in Stellenbosch, he earned admirers across the country with his vibrant artwork and larger-than-life personality, including many in Pretoria, where his gallery in the Moot became a favourite destination for art lovers.

The news of his passing was confirmed on his official Facebook page, where family and friends paid tribute to a man remembered not only for his distinctive artistic style but also for his warmth, faith and passion for life.

While Portchie, whose real name was Jan Hendrik Viljoen, was based in Stellenbosch, his influence stretched far beyond the Western Cape.

For many Pretoria residents, especially those in the Moot, Portchie was a familiar name through his gallery, which became a popular destination for art lovers drawn to his colourful and uplifting works.

His paintings, often characterised by bright flowers, cheerful landscapes and scenes celebrating everyday life, found their way into homes, offices and galleries around South Africa and abroad.

In a tribute shared online, his family described him as a beloved brother, mentor and friend who touched countless lives through his art, wisdom and kindness.

“His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him and in the beauty he brought to the world,” the statement read.

Over the course of his career, Portchie created nearly 19,000 original artworks and built one of South Africa’s most recognisable art brands. His work was exhibited internationally and remained popular among both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers.

Children’s author Fanie Viljoen, who had recently been working with Portchie on a children’s book about his life, shared a heartfelt memory of visiting him at his Stellenbosch home.

Viljoen recalled being welcomed with tea and freshly baked banana bread before listening to Portchie play the piano among the colourful artworks that filled his home.

For Pretoria residents who visited his Moot gallery over the years, Portchie’s death marks the loss of an artist whose work brought colour, optimism and joy to countless lives.

The cause of death had not been made public at the time of publication.

Also read: Bulls mascot NOT dead: Club shuts down viral hoax

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel.